With childcare shortages local daycare forced to close

Six Nations Band Council funding denials forcing private day care to close… 42 children could be left without childcare By Austin Evans Writer After 15 years of denied funding requests, Little & Littler Treasures Child Care is planning to close its doors by Christmas. On November 14, Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) published a community advisory saying privately-owned daycare Little & Littler Treasures was closing its doors the following day. “The decision to close this private daycare impacts numerous families who depend on Little Treasures Daycare for quality childcare,” the advisory reads. The daycare had 42 children registered. It has a capacity for 50. “Six Nations of the Grand River is aware of the challenges that a sudden loss of daycare will have on families and children.” The advisory recommended…
