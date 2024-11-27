Local News
Slider

With childcare shortages local daycare forced to close

November 27, 2024 49 views
Almost 50 families at Six Nations are searching for day care space after a local private daycare said Six Nations Band Council’s funding agreement is closing its doors. (Photo by Austin Evans)

Six Nations Band Council funding denials forcing private day care to close… 42 children could be left without childcare By Austin Evans Writer After 15 years of denied funding requests, Little & Littler Treasures Child Care is planning to close its doors by Christmas. On November 14, Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) published a community advisory saying privately-owned daycare Little & Littler Treasures was closing its doors the following day. “The decision to close this private daycare impacts numerous families who depend on Little Treasures Daycare for quality childcare,” the advisory reads. The daycare had 42 children registered. It has a capacity for 50. “Six Nations of the Grand River is aware of the challenges that a sudden loss of daycare will have on families and children.” The advisory recommended…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

NDP ready to open ‘gates’ to pass Liberal GST holiday bill separate from $250 rebate

November 27, 2024 29

OTTAWA-(CP)NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party is ready to introduce motions as early as today…

Read more
National News

Oregon tribe has hunting and fishing rights restored under a long-sought court ruling

November 27, 2024 32

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) — Drumming made the floor vibrate and singing filled the conference room…

Read more