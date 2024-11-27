Trudeau delivers long-awaited apology to Williams Lake FirstNation

Williams Lake First Nation has received a formal apology from the Canadian government for being displaced from its village lands at the west end of Williams Lake in the 1800s. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued the apology in person in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 25 to Chief Willie Sellars, elder Amy Sandy, councillors Ann Louie, Dancing Water Sandy and Shae Chelsea. Trudeau said an apology is a deeply important step. “It’s about taking responsibility in large part for what happened decades ago, but it is also about commitment. A commitment we make to recognize the past, recognize the errors of the past, but commit to learning from them and not just making right on them, but learning to never make them again.” The official apology was read out by…



