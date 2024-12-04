Red Scarf Day didn’t go unmarked at Six Nations thanks to the Six Nations Dept., of Well Being. Red Scarf Day focuses awareness on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. It’s aimed at raising awareness for HIV/AIDS. The Red Scarves are placed in public spaces, like Six Nations Veterans’ Park and are free for the taking. The Six Nations Health/Well Being department has been placing the scarves since 2016. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…



