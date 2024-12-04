Local News
Slider

Red Scarf Day!

December 4, 2024 30 views

Red Scarf Day didn’t go unmarked at Six Nations thanks to the Six Nations Dept., of Well Being. Red Scarf Day focuses awareness on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1. It’s aimed at raising awareness for HIV/AIDS. The Red Scarves are placed in public spaces, like Six Nations Veterans’ Park and are free for the taking. The Six Nations Health/Well Being department has been placing the scarves since 2016. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police arrest woman in police officer assault

December 4, 2024 20

BRANTFORD, ONT- A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle…

Read more
National News

Canada, Inuit take step toward new marine-protected area off Labrador coast

December 4, 2024 25

By Evan Careen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new agreement between the federal government and Inuit…

Read more