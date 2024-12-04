Indigenous women suffer from intimate partner violence

By Austin Evans Writer The Ontario Indigenous Women’s Advisory Council (IWAC) is calling upon Ontario and its municipalities to keep Indigenous women in mind when addressing intimate partner violence. The Legislative Assembly of Ontario brought Bill 173 to the provincial government with the title, “An Act respecting intimate partner violence.” The Act itself is a single sentence: “The Government of Ontario shall recognize that intimate partner violence is an epidemic in Ontario.” Intimate partner violence is abuse which occurs in a current or former romantic relationship, including stalking, psychological abuse and physical and sexual violence. In 2023, rates of police-reported intimate partner violence in Ontario were at 269 per 10,000 people. While this is the lowest rate of all the provinces, it has steadily been on the rise since 2018….



