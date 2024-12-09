Canada’s Arctic policy draws on international collaboration to face emerging threats

Canada has unveiled an Arctic foreign policy that commits to increasing domestic and international collaboration to combat emerging foreign threats in the North. The policy, released by Global Affairs Canada on Friday in Ottawa, says the North American Arctic is “no longer free from tension” because of increased geopolitical instability following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has “shaken the foundations of international co-operation in the Arctic.” While the policy doesn’t commit to any new defence spending, it is aimed at helping Canada work more closely with its allies. “Canada is an Arctic nation, and we are at a critical moment. We live in a tough world, and we need to be tougher in our response,” Foreign Affairs Minister Joly said at a press conference on Friday. “I don’t think the…
