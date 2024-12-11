Feds release funds for women’s organizations in the North

ByTalar Stockton Local Journalism Initiative Eleven million dollars of federal funds have been released for northern women’s organizations. The announcement was made in Whitehorse on Dec. 8, 2024, by Marci Ien, the federal minister of women and gender equality and youth. The funds are spread across 16 different women’s organizations from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL, to Prince George, B.C. However, over $5 million of the funds will go to Toronto-based Canadian Women’s Foundation for programming focused on gender equality in the North. Ien was joined by Yukoners Élodie Bernard of Francophone organization Les EssentiElles and Liz Peredun of Yukon Women in Trades and Technology (YWITT). The organizations received $584,070 and $599,096, respectively. Peredun, the executive director of YWITT, said the funding was “a testament to endorsing the belief of what…



