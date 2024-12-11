National News
B.C. First Nation to develop salmon hatchery with Fisheries Department

December 11, 2024 28 views

BC-(CP)-The Tsilhqot’in National Government in British Columbia says it has formed a “historic partnership” with the federal Fisheries Department to develop a permanent salmon conservation hatchery in its territory. It says the hatchery will be managed by the nation, which is host to three salmon-bearing watersheds: the Chilcotin, the Chilko, and the Taseko rivers. The First Nation says the recovery of fish stocks has been a “long-standing nation-wide priority” and a larger, permanent hatchery will help bring back wild stocks, while supporting traditional fishing practices. It says its lands are home to spawning and nursery grounds for a sockeye run, noting that the salmon have faced significant challenges resulting in low returns. Joe Alphonse, Tsilhqot’in National Government’s tribal chair, says in a news release that a landslide this summer that…

