National News
ticker

Nine wind projects rolled out to meet B.C.’s surging clean energy demands

December 11, 2024 31 views

By Rochelle Baker Local Journalism Initiative BC Hydro has unveiled nine new wind projects to meet the growing demand for clean energy while keeping rates affordable for public and industrial users. Adrian Dix, the new Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, announced the projects alongside Premier David Eby on Monday. Dix said the projects will enhance B.C.’s clean energy supply, strengthen the economy and uphold the province’s commitment to affordable rates and reconciliation with Indigenous communities. So they can be completed as quickly as possible, the province intends to exempt the new wind projects — and any future wind energy projects — from environmental assessment, while ensuring First Nations’ interests and environmental concerns, Dix said. The successful proponents were among 21 proposals submitted to BC Hydro in response to its…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

B.C. First Nation to develop salmon hatchery with Fisheries Department

December 11, 2024 29

BC-(CP)-The Tsilhqot’in National Government in British Columbia says it has formed a “historic partnership” with the…

Read more
Six Nations Police along with everyone’s buddy “Buster” were spotted at Veterans’ Park last week setting up to collect donations for Six Nations Food Bank in time for Christmas. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Collecting donations for Six Nations Food Bank

December 11, 2024 35

Six Nations Police along with everyone’s buddy “Buster” were spotted at Veterans’ Park last week setting…

Read more