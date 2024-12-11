Justin Trudeau…stop the tears…call an inquiry

Indigenous women, mothers, stood in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa last week. They took a deep breath, and they tried, often stopping to wipe away tears, to tell, not just their story but the story no parent ever wants to tell, the death of their child. They told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau their children died in interactions with police. Edith Wells told Prime Minister Trudeau her son died after being tackled, punched and tasered by police at a Calgary hotel. She told everyone within hearing distance, “They murdered my boy, they killed my son,” as she broke down in tears and was helped from the room. AFN chiefs passed a resolution during last week’s conference calling for an inquiry…
Related Posts
Nine wind projects rolled out to meet B.C.’s surging clean energy demands
December 11, 2024 37
By Rochelle Baker Local Journalism Initiative BC Hydro has unveiled nine new wind projects to meet…
B.C. First Nation to develop salmon hatchery with Fisheries Department
December 11, 2024 35
BC-(CP)-The Tsilhqot’in National Government in British Columbia says it has formed a “historic partnership” with the…