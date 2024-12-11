Editorial
Justin Trudeau…stop the tears…call an inquiry

December 11, 2024 57 views

Indigenous women, mothers, stood in front of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa last week. They took a deep breath, and they tried, often stopping to wipe away tears, to tell, not just their story but the story no parent ever wants to tell, the death of their child. They told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau their children died in interactions with police. Edith Wells told Prime Minister Trudeau her son died after being tackled, punched and tasered by police at a Calgary hotel. She told everyone within hearing distance, “They murdered my boy, they killed my son,” as she broke down in tears and was helped from the room. AFN chiefs passed a resolution during last week’s conference calling for an inquiry…

