National Gallery brings rarely seen drawings out of the vault for exhibition

-CP-Rarely seen artwork by masters including Degas, Picasso, Klimt and Munch are being brought into the light for a special exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada. Normally locked in a dark, temperature-controlled room, more than 120 mostly paper-based drawings and sketches will be the stars of “Gathered Leaves: Discoveries from the Drawings Vault,” starting Friday. They include a 1924 watercolour, ink and gouache piece by Wassily Kandinsky acquired mere weeks ago, a 1913 graphite sketch by Gustav Klimt, and two pastels by Edgar Degas – “Racehorses” c. 1895-99, and “Dancers,” c. 1891. Senior curator Sonia Del Re notes some are large, extremely elaborate and highly polished pieces, bucking conventional notions of paper-based images as preparatory exercises for more ambitious work in other materials. “It’s an area that is perhaps…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page