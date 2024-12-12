National Gallery brings rarely seen drawings out of the vault for exhibition

-CP-Rarely seen artwork by masters including Degas, Picasso, Klimt and Munch are being brought into the light for a special exhibition at the National Gallery of Canada. Normally locked in a dark, temperature-controlled room, more than 120 mostly paper-based drawings and sketches will be the stars of “Gathered Leaves: Discoveries from the Drawings Vault,” starting Friday. They include a 1924 watercolour, ink and gouache piece by Wassily Kandinsky acquired mere weeks ago, a 1913 graphite sketch by Gustav Klimt, and two pastels by Edgar Degas – “Racehorses” c. 1895-99, and “Dancers,” c. 1891. Senior curator Sonia Del Re notes some are large, extremely elaborate and highly polished pieces, bucking conventional notions of paper-based images as preparatory exercises for more ambitious work in other materials. “It’s an area that is perhaps…



