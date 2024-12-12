Manitoba launches security pilot project in Portage hospital

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative A new partnership will see First Nation Safety Officers (FNSO) patrolling at Portage la Prairie’s hospital, as Manitobans continue to raise concerns about safety and security at emergency rooms and health-care facilities. The NDP government has announced a new pilot project that will have Long Plain First Nation Safety Officers stationed at Portage District General Hospital on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. These officers will patrol the hospital and its surrounding campus, parking lots and properties, according to Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara. “Everyone deserves to feel safe when they are accessing health care,” Asagwara said in a media release announcing the three-month pilot project. “This is an incredible opportunity to work with our partners in Long Plain First Nation…



