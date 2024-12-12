Songwriter inspired to pen latest piece from book purchased at a yard sale

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Whenever he needs a little bit of inspiration, Indigenous folk rocker Mike Bern starts sifting through his collection of books. Bern, a member of Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick, did just that and the end result is a song he wrote titled We Are The Stars, a ballad which was released as a single on Nov. 29. Bern said he was inspired to write the song after reading a poem in a book he had purchased a few years ago. He had bought the book at a yard sale in Maine. The book, titled Algonquin Legends, was published in the 1800s. An American journalist, Charles G. Leland, who died in 1903, had collected various stories from Indigenous narrators, relating to myths and…



