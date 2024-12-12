Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador expected to sign Churchill Falls energy deal

QUEBEC (CP)-Quebec Premier François Legault and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey are scheduled to announce an energy agreement Thursday that could end decades of friction between the two provinces. Officials from both provinces have been working to negotiate a new deal surrounding the Churchill Falls hydroelectric plant in Labrador. The current agreement, signed in 1969, is widely seen as lopsided in Quebec’s favour. Legault told reporters in Quebec City Wednesday that he would be flying to St. John’s to take part in what his office bills as “an important announcement for Quebec’s energy future.” His finance minister, Eric Girard, told reporters that he could not comment on specifics but added: “It’s certain that if there were an agreement, that would be extremely positive for Quebec.” The current agreement has…



