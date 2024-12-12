National News
ticker

Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador expected to sign Churchill Falls energy deal

December 12, 2024 35 views

QUEBEC (CP)-Quebec Premier François Legault and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey are scheduled to announce an energy agreement Thursday that could end decades of friction between the two provinces. Officials from both provinces have been working to negotiate a new deal surrounding the Churchill Falls hydroelectric plant in Labrador. The current agreement, signed in 1969, is widely seen as lopsided in Quebec’s favour. Legault told reporters in Quebec City Wednesday that he would be flying to St. John’s to take part in what his office bills as “an important announcement for Quebec’s energy future.” His finance minister, Eric Girard, told reporters that he could not comment on specifics but added: “It’s certain that if there were an agreement, that would be extremely positive for Quebec.” The current agreement has…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Law firm warns $47.8B First Nations child welfare reforms could be lost with election

December 12, 2024 33

OTTAWA-(C P)-A legal review commissioned by the Assembly of First Nations is warning a $47.8 billion…

Read more
National News

Indigenous communities mobilize against Bill 32

December 12, 2024 45

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative A number of Indigenous groups around the province are putting…

Read more