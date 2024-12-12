K’ómoks becomes first Indigenous government to appoint justice of the peace

By Spencer Sacht-Lund Local Journalism Initiative K’ómoks First Nation has appointed as its inaugural justice of the peace the former head of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. On Thursday, K’ómoks named trailblazing judge Marion Buller to the new judicial role. According to the First Nation, it’s the first Indigenous government in the country to create such a post with lawmaking powers taken back from the Indian Act. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to incorporate not only trauma-informed processes and practices, but also to place the emphasis on healing,” Buller said at a press conference last week, “because ultimately the goal is the safety and the health of the community.” Buller added in a statement that she hopes to be an “independent change-maker” for…



