National News
ticker

K’ómoks becomes first Indigenous government to appoint justice of the peace

December 12, 2024 37 views

By Spencer Sacht-Lund Local Journalism Initiative K’ómoks First Nation has appointed as its inaugural justice of the peace the former head of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. On Thursday, K’ómoks named trailblazing judge Marion Buller to the new judicial role. According to the First Nation, it’s the first Indigenous government in the country to create such a post with lawmaking powers taken back from the Indian Act. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to incorporate not only trauma-informed processes and practices, but also to place the emphasis on healing,” Buller said at a press conference last week, “because ultimately the goal is the safety and the health of the community.” Buller added in a statement that she hopes to be an “independent change-maker” for…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Law firm warns $47.8B First Nations child welfare reforms could be lost with election

December 12, 2024 33

OTTAWA-(C P)-A legal review commissioned by the Assembly of First Nations is warning a $47.8 billion…

Read more
National News

Indigenous communities mobilize against Bill 32

December 12, 2024 45

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative A number of Indigenous groups around the province are putting…

Read more