Fossil fuel giant BP wants to start selling gas in New Brunswick

December 12, 2024 42 views

 By Natasha Bulowski Local Journalism Initiative   BP wants to expand and supply natural gas in New Brunswick, according to an application filed to the provincial regulator. The application said the company would not be selling directly to residents and was filed to the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board on Oct. 25 — four days after Premier Susan Holt was elected. “It shows that they have a renewed interest in the Maritimes and shows that they’re thinking long term,” Mario Levesque, a political science professor at Mount Allison University, told Canada’s National Observer in a phone interview. “It’s not going to change over the next year or two or three, but … they’re kind of lining up their ducks in order to be prepared on the ground for when things…

