Permanent salmon conservation hatchery to open in Chilcotin

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative The Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) is partnering with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to open a salmon conservation hatchery. The hatchery will be operated by the TNG in collaboration with the DFO and is intended to support the Tŝilhqot’in by helping local fish recover from recent population declines. “It’s our main food source so we have to keep the stock up…so that our people can have a good fishing season every year,” said vice-chair of TNG and Tŝideldel Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Otis Guichon in an interview with Black Press Media. A TNG press release notes Tŝilhqot’in territory, which includes the entire Chilcotin watershed, is a salmon stronghold and is home to the strongest annual sockeye run of the Fraser River. The watershed includes three salmon-bearing…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice