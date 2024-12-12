National News
ticker

Permanent salmon conservation hatchery to open in Chilcotin

December 12, 2024 30 views

By Andie Mollins, Local Journalism Initiative The Tŝilhqot’in National Government (TNG) is partnering with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to open a salmon conservation hatchery. The hatchery will be operated by the TNG in collaboration with the DFO and is intended to support the Tŝilhqot’in by helping local fish recover from recent population declines. “It’s our main food source so we have to keep the stock up…so that our people can have a good fishing season every year,” said vice-chair of TNG and Tŝideldel Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Otis Guichon in an interview with Black Press Media. A TNG press release notes Tŝilhqot’in territory, which includes the entire Chilcotin watershed, is a salmon stronghold and is home to the strongest annual sockeye run of the Fraser River. The watershed includes three salmon-bearing…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Law firm warns $47.8B First Nations child welfare reforms could be lost with election

December 12, 2024 33

OTTAWA-(C P)-A legal review commissioned by the Assembly of First Nations is warning a $47.8 billion…

Read more
National News

Indigenous communities mobilize against Bill 32

December 12, 2024 45

By Marc Lalonde  Local Journalism Initiative A number of Indigenous groups around the province are putting…

Read more