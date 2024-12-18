National News
ticker

Mik’maq elver fishers hope quotas create safety on N.S. rivers, but critics doubtful

December 18, 2024 19 views

(CP)Indigenous elver fishers who once were at odds with federal fisheries officers say they’re hopeful that a new plan to provide them quotas this season will create more peace on the water. Earlier this month, a letter released by the federal Fisheries Department proposed a new quota system for the lucrative baby eel fishery that shifts 50 per cent of the total allowable catch of about 9,960 kilograms to First Nations fishers from commercial licence holders. Commercial elver fishers in the Maritimes have condemned the new system, saying it slashes their quotas without compensation, leaving little motivation for non-Indigenous companies to share their methods and facilities with the Indigenous entrants. However, Blaise Sylliboy, a 26-year-old Mi’kmaq fisher, says he is optimistic about receiving a legal quota, after he was arrested…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Survivors’ Secretariat warns it’s at risk of bankruptcy without funding decision

December 18, 2024 27

(Canadian Press)-The Survivors’ Secretariat says it will be bankrupt by the end of the month unless…

Read more
National News

Brantford Police asking the public for help to identify fraud suspect

December 18, 2024 28

BRANTFORD-The Brantford Police Service  is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect in…

Read more