National News
ticker

Liberal leadership race: A look at the potential candidates

January 15, 2025 4 views

Canadian Press-The federal Liberals are running their first leadership race in more than a decade to replace the departing Justin Trudeau. Candidates must declare by Jan. 23 and pay a $350,000 fee to enter the race. The winner will be named on March 9. Here’s a quick look at who’s in and who’s out. Who’s in Chandra Arya Arya became the first current member of the Liberal caucus to announce his candidacy just four days after Trudeau’s announcement. Arya — first elected as an MP in an Ottawa suburb in 2015 — has said he does not believe he needs to speak French to become prime minister, came out against Trudeau’s carbon pricing system and wants to abolish the monarchy. Frank Baylis A former Montreal Liberal MP and businessman, Baylis was…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba man sues health authorities for failing to provide timely care: lawsuit

January 15, 2025 7

MANITOBA-(CP)A Cree man has filed a lawsuit against two Manitoba health authorities alleging he did not…

Read more
National News

Liberal fortunes in Quebec may be troubled as third minister ends leadership bid

January 15, 2025 8

TORONTO-(CP)-The decision Tuesday by a third Liberal cabinet minister from Quebec not to seek the Liberal…

Read more