Manitoba man sues health authorities for failing to provide timely care: lawsuit

MANITOBA-(CP)A Cree man has filed a lawsuit against two Manitoba health authorities alleging he did not receive timely medical care and was accused of nursing a hangover. Justin Flett spent days in multiple hospitals and travelled more than 600 kilometres to get treated for acute appendicitis in January 2023. Flett filed a lawsuit last month in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench against multiple health authorities and the physician who initially treated him, saying his pleas of severe abdominal pain were ignored. “They left him to suffer in agony, and denied or delayed the urgent care, assessment and treatment that he required,” the statement of claim alleges. “As a result, his appendix ruptured, an aggressive infection spread within his abdomen and his life was unnecessarily placed in peril. He now…



