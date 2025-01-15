National News
ticker

Manitoba man sues health authorities for failing to provide timely care: lawsuit

January 15, 2025 4 views

MANITOBA-(CP)A Cree man has filed a lawsuit against two Manitoba health authorities alleging he did not receive timely medical care and was accused of nursing a hangover. Justin Flett spent days in multiple hospitals and travelled more than 600 kilometres to get treated for acute appendicitis in January 2023. Flett filed a lawsuit last month in the Manitoba Court of King’s Bench against multiple health authorities and the physician who initially treated him, saying his pleas of severe abdominal pain were ignored. “They left him to suffer in agony, and denied or delayed the urgent care, assessment and treatment that he required,” the statement of claim alleges. “As a result, his appendix ruptured, an aggressive infection spread within his abdomen and his life was unnecessarily placed in peril. He now…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Liberal fortunes in Quebec may be troubled as third minister ends leadership bid

January 15, 2025 8

TORONTO-(CP)-The decision Tuesday by a third Liberal cabinet minister from Quebec not to seek the Liberal…

Read more
National News

Mamakwa to carry NDP flag once more

January 15, 2025 8

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter  KIIWETINOONG – Sol Mamakwa has been nominated to be…

Read more