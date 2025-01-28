National News
Man missing from residential care facility charged with impaired driving

January 28, 2025 44 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 69-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving charges after police conducted a traffic stop on Jan. 17. Six Nations Police said they were on patrol at about 2 p.m. when they observed a man driving a vehicle on Tuscarora Road. Police said they determined he was not licensed to drive and said they had been looking for him for some time after he did not return to a local community residential care facility. Police arrested and charged Ronald Longboat of Oshweken with operation while prohibited, two counts of fail to comply with undertaking, three counts of drive under suspension, drive motor vehicle unlicensed, use plate not authorized for vehicle and fail to surrender insurance card. The vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused is…

