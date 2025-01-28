Nova Scotia cleanup plan further delays the removal of toxic sludge from First Nation

By Lyndsay Armstrong -CP-A councillor with Pictou Landing First Nation in Nova Scotia says a cleanup plan approved by Ottawa further delays the removal of contaminated sludge that his community has been living next to for decades. Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Friday gave the Nova Scotia government the go-ahead for the remediation of Boat Harbour in Pictou County, where a pulp mill dumped effluent next to a Mi’kmaq community for more than 50 years. The decision comes with conditions, including the creation of an advisory committee in partnership with the First Nation to identify possible locations for the long-term storage of the contaminated waste. Pictou Landing band councillor Derek Francis says he is angry the decision doesn’t include a plan to urgently relocate the toxic sludge away from…



