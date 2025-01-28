National News
ticker

Nova Scotia cleanup plan further delays the removal of toxic sludge from First Nation

January 28, 2025 28 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong -CP-A councillor with Pictou Landing First Nation in Nova Scotia says a cleanup plan approved by Ottawa further delays the removal of contaminated sludge that his community has been living next to for decades. Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Friday gave the Nova Scotia government the go-ahead for the remediation of Boat Harbour in Pictou County, where a pulp mill dumped effluent next to a Mi’kmaq community for more than 50 years. The decision comes with conditions, including the creation of an advisory committee in partnership with the First Nation to identify possible locations for the long-term storage of the contaminated waste. Pictou Landing band councillor Derek Francis says he is angry the decision doesn’t include a plan to urgently relocate the toxic sludge away from…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Man missing from residential care facility charged with impaired driving

January 28, 2025 40

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A 69-year-old Ohsweken man is facing impaired driving charges after police conducted…

Read more
National News

Robinson Superior Treaty First Nations reject $3.6 billion offer for 175 years of breaches

January 28, 2025 31

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Robinson Superior Treaty Litigation team has rejected what…

Read more