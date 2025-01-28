Robinson Superior Treaty First Nations reject $3.6 billion offer for 175 years of breaches

By Margaret Kirk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Robinson Superior Treaty Litigation team has rejected what they call a “low-ball” $3.6 billion offer from the federal and Ontario governments for 175 years of treaty breaches. The Supreme Court of Canada had given Canada and Ontario until Jan. 27 to engage in “meaningful negotiations” to make offers to the 12 First Nations. The final offer of $3.6 billion was turned down by the Northern Ontario First Nations, many of which border Thunder Bay, Marathon, Wawa, Nipigon, and Terrace Bay. The closest band to Sault Ste. Marie involved is Michipicoten First Nation. Judge Patricia Hennessey, who has presided over all three phases of the trial, will impose a court ordered settlement as a result of the six-month negotiation period being unsuccessful. The…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice