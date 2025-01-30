Sentence set for ex-priest who pleaded guilty to assaults on Nunavut children

-CP-A judge is set to sentence a former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to indecent assault against seven Inuit children more than four decades ago. Crown and defence lawyers have jointly recommended a six-year prison sentence for Eric Dejaeger, who is 77. Court heard the assaults on six girls and one boy took place between 1978 and 1982 in the hamlet of Igloolik, Nvt. In victim impact statements last week, the five surviving complainants gave harrowing accounts of the abuse and described how it caused addiction, mental-health struggles, poor self-esteem and mistrust. The youngest victim to speak was four when the abuse started, and others were between six and nine. Dejaeger was previously convicted of dozens more offences against children and adults in Nunavut and Alberta. This report by The…



