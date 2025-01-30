National News
Opportunity trying for special municipal status: Wants to be consulted on highways, industry

January 30, 2025 24 views

By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter M.D. of Opportunity council plans to try to get special status as an Indigenous municipality. Throughout the January 22 M.D. meeting in Calling Lake, council returned time and time again to the topic. The M.D. would like to be consulted on highway development and industry, as its First Nations neighbours are. Councillors think special status, recognizing the M.D.’s large Indigenous make-up, would help with that. When discussing advocacy items for provincial ministers at the Rural Municipalities of Alberta, Councillor Darlene Jackson (Wabasca) said that the M.D. should ask Minister of Indigenous Relations Rick Wilson that the M.D. be “recognized as an Indigenous community.” Councillor Cherie Courtorielle (Calling Lake) also mentioned that the M.D. should petition Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver about…

