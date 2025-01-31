National News
ticker

Jaime Battiste drops out of running for Liberal leadership

January 31, 2025 29 views

By Kyle Duggan and Catherine Morrison Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jaime Battiste says he is dropping out of the Liberal party leadership race and backing former central banker Mark Carney. The MP for Sydney—Victoria made the announcement in a statement sent out late Thursday by his campaign. Battiste was the only Indigenous candidate in the running and sought to put First Nations issues on the agenda during the contest. He says the best way for him to advance the issues he cares about — reconciliation, the environment and affordability — is by supporting Carney’s leadership bid. “After careful consideration and many discussions, I believe that the best way forward to advocate and advance the priorities, which I outlined earlier this week during my campaign, of advancing  reconciliation, protecting our environment,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brant Local health unit warns of measles exposure in area

January 31, 2025 18

By Joshua Santos Writer Health officials are warning of a growing measles outbreak near Six Nations…

Read more
National News

Special Rapporteur Hears About First Nations Water Rights at International Seminar

January 31, 2025 21

By Jeremy Appel, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Alberta Native News Last week in Maskwacis, Samson Cree…

Read more