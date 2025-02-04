Aklavik wellness centre having major impact after one year in community

By Tom Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Aklavik’s Community Wellness Centre has been open for just over a year, but already the facility is having a major impact on residents. “We hear a lot of good comments from around the community and on social media,” said Aklavik Indian Band (AIB) sub-chief Rita Arey. “We are also getting requests from surrounding communities wanting to know how they can start a program [like this] in their community.” AIB opened the wellness centre in late 2023, with the aim of providing “holistic, culturally-based” health and wellness programming that gives people “hope, a meaning and a purpose,” according to Arey. It is open to everyone in the community of about 630 people. “Aklavik is a unique community because we have Gwich’in, Inuvialiut,…



