Aklavik wellness centre having major impact after one year in community

By Tom Taylor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWT News/North Aklavik’s Community Wellness Centre has been open for just over a year, but already the facility is having a major impact on residents. “We hear a lot of good comments from around the community and on social media,” said Aklavik Indian Band (AIB) sub-chief Rita Arey. “We are also getting requests from surrounding communities wanting to know how they can start a program [like this] in their community.” AIB opened the wellness centre in late 2023, with the aim of providing “holistic, culturally-based” health and wellness programming that gives people “hope, a meaning and a purpose,” according to Arey. It is open to everyone in the community of about 630 people. “Aklavik is a unique community because we have Gwich’in, Inuvialiut,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page