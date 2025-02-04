National News
What B.C. Premier Eby’s mandate letters mean for Indigenous peoples

February 4, 2025

By Bhagyashree Chatterjee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief What do Premier David Eby’s latest mandate letters for ministers mean for Indigenous peoples? These letters, all dated Jan. 16, shape the government’s priorities, and this term, they focus on “reconciliation, economic growth, and community well-being.” The priorities include: “Growing the economy by creating good jobs across British Columbia.” “Reducing costs for families, including helping people access homes they can afford.” “Strengthening health care by expanding access to family doctors and training more health professionals.” “Making our neighbourhoods and communities safer by addressing street disorder and cracking down on organized crime.” “Taking action on climate change to ensure a healthy and prosperous future for B.C.” What this means Supporting Local Growth Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities…

