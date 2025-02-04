Manitoba premier says he’s looking for ways to ban U.S. companies from bids

By Steve Lambert MANITOBA-CP-The Manitoba government is looking for ways to prevent companies in the United States from bidding on provincial contracts as another retaliatory measure against tariffs on Canadian goods threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. Cabinet ministers whose portfolios are linked to the economy have been tasked with reviewing the provincial government’s procurement procedures with an eye to restricting bids from south of the border, Premier Wab Kinew said Monday. “We have no quarrel with the American people. These are our friends. These are our relatives,” Kinew said. “But if their president is trying to take food out of our mouths, is trying to take jobs out of our province, then we have to stand up for ourselves.” Kinew made the remarks at the start of a meeting…



