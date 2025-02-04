Two Blueberry River Elders file motion for judicial review in federal court

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two Blueberry River First Nation Elders have filed a judicial review after an investigation into a former chief was concluded. Blueberry River First Nation (BRFN) Elders Joe and Clarence Apsassin have filed for a judicial review of the First Nation’s entire council’s actions. Former chief Judy Desjarlais was removed from power in September for an alleged conflict of interest, and a decision regarding her future is currently before federal courts. Clarence Apsassin told Energeticcity.ca that they filed the motion to give band members a greater voice in the decision-making process. Blueberry River’s current governance structure consists of an elected chief and five council members. Each family elects one councillor to represent the family, and those councillors elect…



