Haldimand County OPP charge 3 with cocaine possession

February 4, 2025 35 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged  three people after police observed a suspicious vehicle parked on Talbot Street in Cayuga. Haldimand County OPP said they spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on Talbot Street in Cayuga Jan. 31, 2025 at about 2:45 a.m. and after speaking with the occupants all three were taken into custody. As a result of the investigation, Kyle Decourcey, 20, and  Courtney Hiebert, 28, both from Manvers Township were charged with:  Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine A third person,  Dakota Markie, 21,  from Hamilton was  charged with:  Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition All three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on March 18, 2025….

