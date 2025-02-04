Haldimand County OPP charge 3 with cocaine possession

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three people after police observed a suspicious vehicle parked on Talbot Street in Cayuga. Haldimand County OPP said they spotted a suspicious vehicle parked at a business on Talbot Street in Cayuga Jan. 31, 2025 at about 2:45 a.m. and after speaking with the occupants all three were taken into custody. As a result of the investigation, Kyle Decourcey, 20, and Courtney Hiebert, 28, both from Manvers Township were charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine A third person, Dakota Markie, 21, from Hamilton was charged with: Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition All three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on March 18, 2025….
