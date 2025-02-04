National News
Judge should have shut door to expropriation in title claim: firms

February 4, 2025 44 views

By John Chilibeck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Daily Gleaner The Wolastoqey Nation’s title claim for more than half of New Brunswick was in court again, this time because three timber firms are upset about a lower court ruling that did not explicitly state their big swaths of land won’t be taken from them someday. J.D. Irving, H.J. Crabbe and Sons, and Acadian Timber each presented separate motions on Friday before the Court of Appeal of New Brunswick, asking it to revisit a decision by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King’s Bench last November. They didn’t like her ruling because, although the judge agreed that the industrial defendants and everyday private property owners must be removed from the Wolastoqey lawsuit, their land is still part of the title…

