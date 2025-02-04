Yukon premier says northerners are feeling anxious about incoming tariffs

-CP-Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai says northerners are feeling anxious about looming U.S. tariffs. Pillai says the cost of groceries in Yukon is already high, as it imports dairy products, fruits and vegetables directly from the U.S. He says the tariffs may also affect infrastructure projects in places like Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, a remote fly-in community in the territory’s north that is relying on American equipment to build new homes this year. U.S. President Donald Trump has said 25 per cent tariffs against Canadian goods are to go into effect on Tuesday. Pillai says northern premiers believe the tariffs should be a wake-up call for Canada to be less reliant on the United States and diversify who it does business with. Pillai says his government is also considering halting its…



