Canada’s chief justice decries misinformation as top court turns 150

By Marcy Nicholson -CP-Canada’s chief justice says the nation’s top court is expanding public outreach as “misinformation and disinformation” circulate and more people get their information from social media. Chief Justice Richard Wagner is in Victoria with other justices of the Supreme Court of Canada at the start of a cross-country tour to mark the court’s 150th anniversary. Wagner says the Supreme Court of Canada needs to do more now than 25 years ago to inform the public on what the court is doing and the impact of its decisions. The Supreme Court of Canada was established in 1875 and is the country’s final court of appeal. Wagner says that almost every decision of the court has an impact on society that includes topics such as abortion, marriage and medically…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice