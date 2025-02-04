Who’s running in Haldimand County byelections?

By J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator Six weeks after the provincial election, voters in two Haldimand County wards will return to the polls to choose their next municipal councillor. There are byelections scheduled for April 10 in wards 1 and 4. Both seats are vacant following the deaths of former councillors Stewart Patterson in Ward 1, who succumbed to an illness in late November, and Marie Trainer in Ward 4, who died in late October after being in a serious car accident months earlier. The remaining councillors voted to hold byelections rather than appoint new representatives to finish the remainder of the current term. The newly elected councillors will serve until the next municipal election, currently scheduled for October 2026. Three candidates have so far registered…



