High density housing proposed in Ucluelet, using first-of-its-kind methods

February 5, 2025 4 views

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Ucluelet, BC – Cradled in Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ – Ucluelet First Nation (UFN) traditional territory on Vancouver Island, Olsen Bay, or C’iiłukᵂis meaning “soft beach”, is the site of a 24.8-acre high-density residential development proposed by Australian businessman Josh Hunt, CEO of ERIF Sustainable Solutions. Traditionally described as the “shallow soft bottomed bay reaching close to the road”, the site at 221 Minato Road in Ucluelet was partially cleared about five years ago by its former owners for a seasonal RV and campground. At full buildout, ERIF’s housing proposal labelled ‘Serenity Landing’ would encompass one quarter of the small town’s current population of 2,066. To achieve this density, ERIF has asked permission to “clear most of the remaining trees on the site (excluding dedicated…

