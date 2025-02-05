Gun suspect arrested in Regina after four found dead on Saskatchewan First Nation

-CP-REGINA,SASK-Police have arrested a man accused of pointing a gun at people on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan a few hours after four people were found dead in a home on another reserve. RCMP say Keagan Panipekeesick was arrested early this morning in Regina. Officers were searching for the 29-year-old after they received reports Tuesday about a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek, formerly known as the Sakimay First Nation. Earlier in the day, police found the bodies of the four people in a home on the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, about 95 kilometres away. RCMP had said the deaths were suspicious but provided few other details. They said it wasn’t known if the gun pointing at Zagime was connected to the deaths at Carry…



