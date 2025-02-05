Poilievre would impose life sentences for trafficking more than 40 mg of fentanyl

By David Baxter and Sarah Ritchie -CP-A Conservative government would bring in mandatory life sentences for those convicted of trafficking, producing or exporting more than 40 mg of fentanyl, Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday. “Let’s call fentanyl trafficking what it is: mass murder,” the Conservative leader told a news conference in Vancouver. He compared selling the drug to “spraying bullets into a crowd.” The Conservatives also want traffickers caught with between 20 mg and 40 mg of the drug to be sentenced to a mandatory 15 years in prison. To do that, Poilievre said he would repeal changes made to the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in 2022 that ended some mandatory minimum sentences and allowed for conditional sentences or diversion programs for simple possession convictions. The…



