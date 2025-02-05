National News
Calling Lake study recommends local RCMP detachment

February 5, 2025 5 views

 By Pearl Lorentzen Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Calling Lake RCMP study found that the community wants a full-time detachment, but researchers believe it will be an uphill battle in the current Alberta political environment. “Residents were overwhelmingly in favour of establishing an RCMP detachment in Calling Lake,” said an Alberta Indigenous and Municipal Police Transition Study Grant completed on behalf of the M.D. of Opportunity. “Most folks are really set on an RCMP detachment,” Ailene Burke, from Alberta Council, told the M.D. of Opportunity council on January 22 in Calling Lake. Council passed a motion to accept the report and forward it to the Government of Alberta. “Should we not have a letter with our position?” asked Councillor Cheri Courtorielle (Calling Lake). The M.D. wants to pursue an RCMP…

