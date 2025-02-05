‘Turned my stomach’: Sign targets Indigenous Peoples in Glenwood, NL, ignites outrage

By Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A sign in Glenwood, NL, that targets Indigenous people is drawing outrage. The sign declares, “Attention: This is not Qalipu land or MicMac land. This land belongs to the public the people to use and enjoy public land.” Randi Whelan said they felt physically nauseous after seeing the sign. Whelan is settler-Mi’kmaq — their father is Irish, and their mother is French Mi’kmaq. They are a direct descendant of Benoit First Nation. Seeing the image reminded them immediately of the signs posted when the Indian Act was passed. They added that the initial shock expressed by residents on social media surrounding the sign was also angering. “To be shocked by it is to deny the fact that it still exists and that this…



