Invictus Games 2025 medals designed by Indigenous artists unveiled in Vancouver

February 5, 2025 26 views
Invictus Games 2025 kicks off this week in Vancouver. Winners will receive Indigenous designed medals

Organizers of the 2025 Invictus Games, kicking off in Vancouver, unveiled the medals that will be awarded to athletes over the nine days of competition. The charity says in a news release that the 462 medals were designed by four First Nations artists and will be presented at 167 ceremonies throughout the event. The Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, the Games medals celebrate achievement, resilience, determination and the unconquered Invictus Spirit through the healing power of sport. The medals, supported by Teck, will be awarded throughout the nine days of life-changing sport events to wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans from 23 Nations. The medals The medals draw upon the unique elements of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s…

