National News
ticker

2nd federal judge in 2 days blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

February 6, 2025 2 views

By Gene Johnson And Mike Catalini SEATTLE (AP) — A second federal judge in two days has blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship for the children of parents who are in the U.S. illegally, decrying what he described as the administration’s attempt to ignore the Constitution for political gain. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour in Seattle on Thursday put Trump’s order on hold for the duration of a lawsuit brought by four states and an immigrant rights group challenging it. His ruling followed one by a federal judge in Maryland in a separate but similar case involving immigrants’ rights groups and pregnant women whose soon-to-born children could be affected. Here’s a closer look at where things stand on the president’s birthright citizenship order. Where do things…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nunavik youths get hands-on look at negotiating a treaty

February 6, 2025 1

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News To develop future generations’ leadership and negotiation…

Read more
National News

Musk uses his X ownership and White House position to push Trump priorities, intimidate detractors

February 6, 2025 21

By Ali Swenson And Chris Megerian WASHINGTON (AP) — The emergence of X owner Elon Musk…

Read more