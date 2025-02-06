National News
ticker

Nunavik youths get hands-on look at negotiating a treaty

February 6, 2025 5 views

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News To develop future generations’ leadership and negotiation skills, close to 40 youths gathered in Inukjuak last week to perform a three-day Nunavik treaty simulation. “Oh my God, was it ever fun,” said Janice Parsons, president of the Qarjuit Youth Council, in a phone interview. From Jan. 26 to 29, participants from across the region met at the Inukjuak community centre and shared knowledge with elders, some of whom were part of the Northern Quebec Inuit Association that first signed the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement 50 years ago. The agreement, signed in 1975, established the legal rights of Inuit and the Cree Nation in northern Quebec. Last week’s event was organized by Qarjuit Youth Council, Makivvik Corp. and the Gordon…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Heiltsuk Nation in B.C. holds referendum on ‘historic’ written constitution

February 6, 2025 11

-CP-Online voting has begun in what the Heiltsuk Nation calls a historic referendum on a written…

Read more
National News

2nd federal judge in 2 days blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

February 6, 2025 12

By Gene Johnson And Mike Catalini SEATTLE (AP) — A second federal judge in two days…

Read more