Nunavik youths get hands-on look at negotiating a treaty

By Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News To develop future generations’ leadership and negotiation skills, close to 40 youths gathered in Inukjuak last week to perform a three-day Nunavik treaty simulation. “Oh my God, was it ever fun,” said Janice Parsons, president of the Qarjuit Youth Council, in a phone interview. From Jan. 26 to 29, participants from across the region met at the Inukjuak community centre and shared knowledge with elders, some of whom were part of the Northern Quebec Inuit Association that first signed the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement 50 years ago. The agreement, signed in 1975, established the legal rights of Inuit and the Cree Nation in northern Quebec. Last week’s event was organized by Qarjuit Youth Council, Makivvik Corp. and the Gordon…



