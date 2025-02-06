National News
ticker

Musk uses his X ownership and White House position to push Trump priorities, intimidate detractors

February 6, 2025 29 views

By Ali Swenson And Chris Megerian WASHINGTON (AP) — The emergence of X owner Elon Musk as the most influential figure around President Donald Trump has created an extraordinary dynamic — a White House adviser who’s using one of the world’s most powerful information platforms to sell the government’s talking points while intimidating its detractors. In recent days, Musk has used X to promote Trump’s positions to his 215 million followers, attack an agency he’s trying to shut down as “evil” and claim a Treasury employee who resigned under pressure over payment system access committed a crime. His use of the social media platform he owns has become both a cudgel and a megaphone for the Republican administration at a time that his power to shape the electorate’s perspective is…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Heiltsuk Nation in B.C. holds referendum on ‘historic’ written constitution

February 6, 2025 17

-CP-Online voting has begun in what the Heiltsuk Nation calls a historic referendum on a written…

Read more
National News

2nd federal judge in 2 days blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

February 6, 2025 14

By Gene Johnson And Mike Catalini SEATTLE (AP) — A second federal judge in two days…

Read more