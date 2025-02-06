Nunavut MP calls on Liberals to extend Inuit child funding program

-CP-Nunavut MP Lori Idlout is repeating her calls for Ottawa to extend a funding program for Inuit children. The Inuit Child First Initiative was introduced in 2019 to ensure Inuit kids have access to health and social services without having to leave their communities. The federal government began with a $220-million commitment to the program, before topping it up for two more years with another $167.5 million. But the program is slated to sunset at the end of March. Idlout said more than 13,000 kids in Nunavut are enrolled in the program, which gives families $500 per child to help buy food, plus another $250 for kids younger than four. “While the impact (of the program) was positive for the most part, helping lift many people out of poverty, a…



