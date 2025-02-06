COVID-19
Local News

GNWT moves to amend proposed Indigenous employment policy

February 6, 2025 18 views

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Northwest Territories finance minister Caroline Wawzonek says the territory will look to implement a “two-tiered approach” to its proposed new Indigenous Employment Policy after criticism of an earlier version. A first attempt at a proposal rolled out in late 2024 received criticism from MLAs and some residents because it prioritized Indigenous Canadians as a whole, without any preference for Indigenous northerners. The new approach would prioritize the hiring of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people who are “Indigenous to the present boundaries of the Northwest Territories” over other Indigenous Canadians, according to Wawzonek. Once finalized, the Indigenous Employment Policy will replace the existing Affirmative Action Policy. Affirmative action at the GNWT has existed in some shape or form for decades and grants priority…

