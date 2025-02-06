Mother hopeful to move home as Innu work to tackle Natuashish housing crisis

By Heidi Atter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A young mother in Quebec read through the latest housing announcement in Natuashish with hope, as the chief and council of Mushuau Innu First Nation (MIFN) try to address the longstanding housing crisis in the community while keeping up with its growing population. Earlier this week, Chief John Nui announced the band is funding 20 major renovations to existing homes; 35 additional homes will be renovated this summer; two new single family home will be built this year, 14 residential lots will be cleaned up; construction is completed on five duplexes to house workers; 250 homes will receive new home heating and colling systems; and a study on a new residential subdivision will be completed this year. The band has also applied to…



