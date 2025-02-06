Federal government ends boycott of advertising spending on Meta platforms

-CP-The federal government has ended its boycott on buying advertisements on Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The Privy Council Office confirmed the government’s decision, first reported by CTV news. Ottawa stopped purchasing ad space from Facebook’s parent company in July 2023 after the California-based firm blocked all news content on its platforms in Canada. Meta’s decision was in response to a federal law requiring digital companies to compensate Canadian media outlets for sharing their content in the country. The social media giant continues to block news content for Canadian users, but the Privy Council Office confirms the federal government spent $100,000 for space on Facebook and Instagram for a campaign launched in January. That campaign highlights the federal government’s GST/HST break on select items, including restaurant bills and children’s…



