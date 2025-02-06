National News
ticker

Three-year jail sentence reduced in pickup truck theft case

February 6, 2025 29 views

By Bob Mackin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince George Citizen A Prince George man was sentenced to another 494 days in jail on Dec. 31, 2024, six months after a judge found him guilty of stealing a pickup truck, driving it while he was prohibited and fleeing from police. Dallas Lee Blanchette, 38, was tried in provincial court over two days last April. Judge Judith Doulis found him guilty last June of the crimes, which began when he stole a Ford F-350 in the early hours of Oct. 22, 2022 in Prince George. Doulis sentenced Blanchette to one year in jail for possession of stolen property, six months for driving while prohibited and 18 months for fleeing police, all consecutive to each other. Blanchette also pleaded guilty to separate charges…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Heiltsuk Nation in B.C. holds referendum on ‘historic’ written constitution

February 6, 2025 17

-CP-Online voting has begun in what the Heiltsuk Nation calls a historic referendum on a written…

Read more
National News

2nd federal judge in 2 days blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

February 6, 2025 14

By Gene Johnson And Mike Catalini SEATTLE (AP) — A second federal judge in two days…

Read more