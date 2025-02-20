National News
ticker

Boy charged with murder in quadruple homicide on Saskatchewan First Nation

February 20, 2025 56 views

-CP-A 15-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of four people on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan. The teen cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled to appear today in Regina court. Police say the boy and 18-year-old Darrius Racette were arrested Tuesday for the killings of two women and two men at a home on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in early February. Racette also faces four counts of first-degree murder and is to appear in court today in Yorkton, Sask. Mounties say investigators are confident the home was targeted but have not provided details about whether the two accused knew the victims or a possible motive for the killings. This report by The Canadian Press was first…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

‘We need to be strong’: Music producer Bob Ezrin boasts of Canadian pride after performing arts award

February 20, 2025 17

By Cassandra Szklarski -CP-Veteran music producer Bob Ezrin says he’s “beyond proud” to be among this…

Read more
National News

Poilievre’s proposed incentives for First Nations water, resource projects draw fire

February 20, 2025 20

By Alessia Passafiume Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would incentivize First Nations to support natural-resource…

Read more