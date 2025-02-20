Boy charged with murder in quadruple homicide on Saskatchewan First Nation

-CP-A 15-year-old boy is facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of four people on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan. The teen cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He is scheduled to appear today in Regina court. Police say the boy and 18-year-old Darrius Racette were arrested Tuesday for the killings of two women and two men at a home on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in early February. Racette also faces four counts of first-degree murder and is to appear in court today in Yorkton, Sask. Mounties say investigators are confident the home was targeted but have not provided details about whether the two accused knew the victims or a possible motive for the killings. This report by The Canadian Press was first…



