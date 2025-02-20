National News
Federal government moving ahead with high-speed rail in Toronto-Quebec City corridor

February 20, 2025

By Jim Bronskill and Sidhartha Banerjee -CP-The federal government is moving ahead with the next phase of a high-speed rail network between Quebec City and Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday. The planned rail network will be 100 per cent electric, span approximately 1,000 kilometres, and reach speeds of up to 300 kilometres an hour. There will be stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City. On Wednesday, Trudeau announced $3.9 billion over six years, starting in the 2024-25 fiscal year, to iron out specifics, including where the stations will be located in each city and the trajectory of the network, before the final phase of the project — construction — can begin. Officials say it’s too soon to estimate the final cost of the project…

